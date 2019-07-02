Terreno Realty (TRNO) to pay $0.24 on Jul 19, 2019; Brahman Capital Has Decreased Nrg Energy (NRG) Holding

Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) is expected to pay $0.24 on Jul 19, 2019. (NYSE:TRNO) shareholders before Jul 3, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Terreno Realty Corp’s current price of $48.73 translates into 0.49% yield. Terreno Realty Corp’s dividend has Jul 5, 2019 as record date. May 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.73. About 340,700 shares traded or 11.52% up from the average. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 19.43% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M

Brahman Capital Corp decreased Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) stake by 21.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79 million shares as Nrg Energy Inc (NRG)’s stock declined 15.42%. The Brahman Capital Corp holds 6.38M shares with $270.95M value, down from 8.16 million last quarter. Nrg Energy Inc now has $9.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 4.04 million shares traded or 12.76% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL

Among 2 analysts covering Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Terreno Realty Corp has $4900 highest and $41 lowest target. $45’s average target is -7.65% below currents $48.73 stock price. Terreno Realty Corp had 3 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $41 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$44.31, Is Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Terreno Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:TRNO) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $210,200 activity. Lee David M bought $210,200 worth of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Terreno Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.08 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 42.12 P/E ratio. It acquires, owns and operates industrial properties in six major coastal U.S. markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NRG Energy, Inc. Completes Redemption of Its Outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes due 2024 – Business Wire” published on June 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Reliant Launches New Digital Platform to Improve Ease, Convenience for Millions of Texas Renters – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Results Are In! Lunches of Love Awarded $100000 to Fight Child Hunger – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since January 3, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $732,069 activity. Another trade for 35,000 shares valued at $1.35M was made by Killinger Elizabeth R on Thursday, January 3. $732,069 worth of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) was sold by Gaudette Robert J on Thursday, January 10.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $357.98M for 6.61 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NRG Energy had 8 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of NRG in report on Monday, January 28 to “Hold” rating. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 11. Goldman Sachs upgraded NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Morgan Stanley.