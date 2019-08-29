Terreno Realty (TRNO) Share Price Rose While Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Cut Its Stake by $975,030; As American Express Co Com (AXP) Stock Rose, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position by $352,715

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) by 38.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 23,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 37,712 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 60,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Terreno Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 58,740 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 111.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 12,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, up from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $120.5. About 533,043 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES

More news for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were recently published by: Streetinsider.com, which released: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 09, 2019 is yet another important article.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 4,825 shares to 7,688 shares, valued at $977,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 51,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,695 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 599 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 740,257 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Vigilant Management Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Eminence Capital LP reported 288,221 shares. Stewart Patten Company Ltd Llc holds 8,011 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 262,955 shares. Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.02 million shares or 2.63% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America De owns 6.58 million shares. First Manhattan invested in 0.63% or 1.00 million shares. The California-based Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First Allied Advisory owns 14,233 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 22,411 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.06% or 106,386 shares. Piedmont Advsrs has invested 0.27% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 43,203 are held by Boys Arnold.

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Queens, NY for $24.0 Million – Business Wire” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Terreno Realty Corp.: A Focussed Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Understanding Terreno From The Ground Up – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$44.31, Is Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 22,148 shares to 3.19 million shares, valued at $349.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).