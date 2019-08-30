Terreno Realty (TRNO) Is At $50.50 Formed Wedge; Gty Technology Holdings (GTYH) Shorts Raised By 17.02%

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) formed wedge up with $52.52 target or 4.00% above today’s $50.50 share price. Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) has $3.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 29,750 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO)

Gty Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) had an increase of 17.02% in short interest. GTYH’s SI was 433,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.02% from 370,100 shares previously. With 206,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Gty Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s short sellers to cover GTYH’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 1,460 shares traded. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) has declined 30.40% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GTYH News: 19/04/2018 DJ GTY Technology Holdings Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company has market cap of $323.36 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Terreno Realty Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.66M were reported by Invesco. First Advisors L P invested in 62,196 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Oconnor Ltd accumulated 170,400 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One has 0.04% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Raymond James And Associates reported 74,699 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Lc owns 225,013 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 78,042 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited Company, Maryland-based fund reported 15,370 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Swiss Bankshares holds 107,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 199,949 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 511,182 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 215,865 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested in 1.34M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Terreno Realty has $5200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $50.50’s average target is 0.00% above currents $50.5 stock price. Terreno Realty had 3 analyst reports since May 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.