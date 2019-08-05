Terreno Realty (TRNO) Is At $49.15 Formed Wedge; D-E Shaw & Company Increased By $1.22 Million Its Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Position

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) formed wedge up with $52.10 target or 6.00% above today’s $49.15 share price. Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) has $3.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.15. About 380,611 shares traded or 20.01% up from the average. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) stake by 38.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc acquired 304,128 shares as Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE)’s stock rose 26.14%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 1.09M shares with $4.96 million value, up from 790,401 last quarter. Aerohive Networks Inc now has $256.11M valuation. It closed at $4.46 lastly. It is down 10.17% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 13/03/2018 – Bulk TV Partners with Aerohive Networks Delivering Powerful Connectivity to Customers; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aerohive Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIVE); 10/05/2018 – AEROHIVE® SENIOR DIRECTOR OF GLOBAL TALENT ACQUISITION APPOINTED TO FORBES HUMAN RESOURCES COUNCIL; 17/05/2018 – Aerohive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Networ; 02/05/2018 – Aerohive Networks 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 04/04/2018 – The lndustry’s First Enterprise-Class Pluggable Access Points Now Shipping; 05/03/2018 Officer/Dir Liu Disposes 255 Of Aerohive Networks Inc; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors (HIVE); 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $210,200 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $210,200 were bought by Lee David M on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Terreno Realty Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc stated it has 5.73 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 19,718 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management owns 72,313 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 57,171 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 25,962 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) stated it has 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 8,908 shares. Artemis Invest Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability reported 4,844 shares stake. Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Com holds 0.32% or 15,370 shares in its portfolio. Northern has invested 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Qs Invsts Lc holds 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) or 2,100 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited has invested 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru, Japan-based fund reported 37,712 shares. 7,987 were accumulated by United Cap Fin Advisers Lc.

Among 3 analysts covering Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Terreno Realty Corp has $5200 highest and $41 lowest target. $47.33’s average target is -3.70% below currents $49.15 stock price. Terreno Realty Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $41 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 10.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased Bluebird Bio Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BLUE) stake by 146,400 shares to 50,000 valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bioscrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) stake by 486,997 shares and now owns 3.30M shares. Campbell Soup Co (Call) (NYSE:CPB) was reduced too.

More notable recent Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Aerohive Networks® Reports Q2 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “WAGE, ORIT, and HIVE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ HIVE, ORIT, WAGE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold HIVE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 5.83% more from 26.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Companies Inc holds 57,670 shares. Rbf Cap Llc has invested 0.01% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 0% or 268,973 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Acadian Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 57,608 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amp Invsts reported 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). 203,415 are owned by Creative Planning. Aqr Cap Ltd Company stated it has 470,144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Ltd Llc stated it has 4.08M shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Harbert Fund Incorporated stated it has 791,300 shares or 3.52% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 444,771 shares.