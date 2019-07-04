Terreno Realty (TRNO) Holder Oak Ridge Investments Has Cut Its Stake by $708,204 as Share Price Rose; Kirr Marbach & Company Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Cut by $322,455 as Market Value Rose

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 16,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,013 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46M, down from 241,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Terreno Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.71. About 152,428 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 19.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 3,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.12 million, down from 156,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 1.15M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 30.49 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Management Inc holds 0.08% or 4,230 shares in its portfolio. Cutter Brokerage owns 2,039 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 1St Source National Bank invested in 0.03% or 2,946 shares. 142 were accumulated by Cls Invests Llc. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,076 shares. 495,856 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 2,050 are owned by Reliance Of Delaware. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Signaturefd Limited Co owns 836 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. 41,032 were reported by M&T Natl Bank Corp. Scotia Inc holds 0.07% or 50,043 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt owns 3,486 shares. Kistler holds 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 100 shares. 10.29M were accumulated by State Street Corp.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 29,744 shares to 568,050 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Moves -0.99%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Likely to Shape Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Earnings in Q1 – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Is Dollar Tree A Bargain Stock After Q4 Earnings? – Benzinga” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4,648 shares to 119,497 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl B by 139,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $210,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TRNO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,844 are held by Jane Street Gp Lc. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Invesco Ltd owns 1.66M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsr Lp invested in 0.01% or 62,196 shares. 825 were reported by Huntington Commercial Bank. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 92,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 14,198 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.03% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested in 8.69M shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.09% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 8,404 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Moreover, Millennium Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 648,913 shares.

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Compton, CA for $11.1 Million – Business Wire” on November 08, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sogou Inc. (SOGO) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 03/11/2019: EVOP,CNOB,TRNO – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Hayward, CA for $9.0 Million – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity – Business Wire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.