Terreno Realty (TRNO) At $50.77 Forms Top; Century Aluminum Co Has 1.39 Sentiment

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) formed multiple top with $53.82 target or 6.00% above today’s $50.77 share price. Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) has $3.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.77. About 9,495 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million

Century Aluminum Co (CENX) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 64 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 46 reduced and sold their stakes in Century Aluminum Co. The institutional investors in our database reported: 46.95 million shares, up from 46.59 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Century Aluminum Co in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 36 Increased: 43 New Position: 21.

Analysts await Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. TRNO’s profit will be $22.94 million for 36.26 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Terreno Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Terreno Realty has $5200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $50.50’s average target is -0.53% below currents $50.77 stock price. Terreno Realty had 3 analyst reports since May 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold Terreno Realty Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.04 million shares or 4.24% more from 60.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) or 15,465 shares. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0.02% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 25,145 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 247,308 shares. Amer Century Cos reported 229,238 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 199,400 shares. Heitman Real Estate Secs Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.29% or 598,536 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp reported 51,020 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 10,593 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Hillsdale Invest Management has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 233,671 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested 0.08% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO).

Analysts await Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Century Aluminum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $28,900 activity.

The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.23. About 127,906 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (CENX) has declined 44.35% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. NEGOTIATING WITH CHINA, “l DON’T KNOW THAT ANYTHING’S GOING TO COME OF THAT”; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL HOLD OFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS FOR CANADA AND MEXICO WHILE NEGOTIATING NAFTA AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. WILL BE DOING RECIPROCAL TAX PROGRAM AT SOME POINT; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Expects Losses Arising From These Events, Less Deductibles, Will Be Covered by Insurance; 03/04/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO Michael Bless thinks despite tariff exemptions, the ultimate objective will be reached â€” reviving the steel and aluminum industries; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Says No Injuries Were Sustained; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Pain is Century Aluminum’s Gain — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Chief Accounting Officer Stephen Heyroth Resigns to Accept Position at Another Company; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1% Position in Century Aluminum; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company has market cap of $553.81 million. It produces standard grade and value-added primary aluminum products; and carbon products, such as anodes and cathodes. It currently has negative earnings.

Lyon Street Capital Llc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company for 100,000 shares. Elm Ridge Management Llc owns 191,407 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corecommodity Management Llc has 0.5% invested in the company for 130,922 shares. The New York-based Cibc World Markets Corp has invested 0.12% in the stock. Snow Capital Management Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 146,921 shares.

More notable recent Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX), The Stock That Tanked 71% – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Contango Oil & Gas and Marathon Petroleum among Energy/Materials gainers; China Natural Resources and New Gold among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Century Aluminum Stock Dropped Today – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Century Aluminum Co (CENX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.