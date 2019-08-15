Terreno Realty Reit Usd0.01 (TRNO) Shareholder Schroder Investment Management Group Has Cut Holding as Stock Price Rose; Davis Selected Advisers Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) Has Trimmed as Shares Declined

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 57.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 2,960 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301,000, down from 6,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $87.87. About 1.57M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Corporation Reit Usd0.01 (TRNO) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 211,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.52M, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Terreno Realty Corporation Reit Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.02. About 197,322 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500.

