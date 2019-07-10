Terreno Realty Common Stock (TRNO) Investors: KeyBanc Keeps Overweight Rating, Sees $52.0000/Share; Advisors Capital Management Cut Its Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Stake

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) stake by 24.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 201,742 shares as Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW)’s stock declined 1.47%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 636,643 shares with $11.93 million value, down from 838,385 last quarter. Medical Pptys Trust Inc now has $7.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 1.43 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP

KeyBanc have a $52.0000 TP on the stock. The TP indicates a potential upside of 4.25% from Terreno Realty Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:TRNO)‘s close price. This rating was revealed in a research note on 10 July.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $210,200 activity. Lee David M also bought $210,200 worth of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) shares.

Analysts await Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) to report earnings on August, 1. TRNO’s profit will be $21.46 million for 36.68 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Terreno Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.88. About 170,475 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 19.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M

Among 2 analysts covering Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Terreno Realty Corp has $4900 highest and $41 lowest target. $45’s average target is -9.78% below currents $49.88 stock price. Terreno Realty Corp had 3 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Terreno Realty Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement owns 70,288 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.02% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Legal & General Gp Plc accumulated 557,025 shares. Nicholas Investment Ltd Partnership accumulated 127,091 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 1.34M shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Company accumulated 15,370 shares. Balyasny Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). 9,847 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Incorporated holds 1.45M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Lincluden Mgmt reported 50,474 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Blackrock owns 5.73 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 2.34 million shares. D E Shaw invested in 0.01% or 99,213 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $330,660 activity. Shares for $330,660 were sold by Hanna James Kevin.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset holds 0.02% or 17,774 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Retail Bank Of has 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Qs Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 68,305 are held by Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Limited Liability. Bessemer Group reported 433 shares stake. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 1,900 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 67,135 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.73% or 260,670 shares in its portfolio. 153,772 are held by Dakota Wealth Mngmt. 173,225 were accumulated by Beck Ltd Liability. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York reported 31,973 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 1,300 shares. Numerixs Inv owns 32,800 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MPW’s profit will be $126.21M for 14.41 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.