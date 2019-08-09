Terrance Wilson, SVP & General Counsel of The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) Just Picked up Shares; Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) Sentiment Is 1.36

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.14, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 15 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 11 cut down and sold stock positions in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The institutional investors in our database now have: 3.22 million shares, down from 3.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 13 New Position: 2.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $744,971 activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I also bought $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Monday, August 5. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 6.70 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold The Williams Companies, Inc. shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,283 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp. Williams Jones Assoc Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 33,126 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru owns 87,078 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corporation has invested 0.12% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc has invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Greenleaf Tru reported 12,061 shares. Aspen Investment invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 0.14% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 23.58M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp invested in 283,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ima Wealth Incorporated stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia accumulated 9.97 million shares or 2.74% of the stock. The New York-based Spirit Of America New York has invested 2.41% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 5.83% or 251,950 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management reported 369,663 shares stake. Millennium Limited Co has 3.88M shares.

Mr. Terrance Wilson, the crucial SVP & General Counsel at Williams Companies Inc has lately been connected with a stock market deal of 4,000 shares of the company, valued at $23.6 per share. The amount of the trade was of $94,400 U.S Dollars. Mr. Terrance at the moment holds 43,726 shares, accounting for 0.00% of the Company’s market capitalization.

Among 4 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.25’s average target is 26.04% above currents $24 stock price. Williams Companies had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 6. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Jefferies.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.59 billion. The firm operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL & Petchem Services, and Other divisions. It has a 545.45 P/E ratio. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.54. About 100,252 shares traded. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.