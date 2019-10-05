TerraForm Power Inc. (TERP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:DCUE)

TerraForm Power Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) and Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:DCUE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerraForm Power Inc. 17 3.70 209.12M -0.41 0.00 Dominion Energy Inc. 104 0.00 800.69M 1.83 54.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TerraForm Power Inc. and Dominion Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerraForm Power Inc. 1,215,107,495.64% -3.8% -0.8% Dominion Energy Inc. 772,270,447.53% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for TerraForm Power Inc. and Dominion Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TerraForm Power Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Dominion Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TerraForm Power Inc. has an average price target of $16.5, and a -3.23% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96% of TerraForm Power Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Dominion Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.16% of TerraForm Power Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TerraForm Power Inc. 1.65% 7.84% 13.98% 34.35% 54.72% 37.34% Dominion Energy Inc. -0.68% -2.56% 0% 0% 0% -0.5%

For the past year TerraForm Power Inc. has 37.34% stronger performance while Dominion Energy Inc. has -0.5% weaker performance.

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets serving utility and commercial customers. As of June 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.7 megawatts. The company was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.