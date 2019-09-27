TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) Reaches $17.96 52-Week High; Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Had 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Schnitzer Steel Industries has $25 highest and $2300 lowest target. $24’s average target is 20.85% above currents $19.86 stock price. Schnitzer Steel Industries had 4 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of SCHN in report on Monday, September 23 to “Sell” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $25 target. See Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) latest ratings:

26/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

23/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $27 New Target: $23.0000 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock of TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) hit a new 52-week high and has $18.86 target or 5.00% above today’s $17.96 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.76B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $18.86 price target is reached, the company will be worth $187.80 million more. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.96. About 251,600 shares traded. TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) has risen 54.72% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TERP News: 11/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC SAYS IS UNABLE TO TIMELY FILE ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – TERRAFORM: REPOWERINGS `PREDICATED’ ON OBTAINING L-T CONTRACTS; 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC – NET LOSS PER SHARE FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $1.02; 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER FULL-YEAR EPS LOSS $1.65; 19/03/2018 – TERRAFORM CHANGES AUDITORS AFTER KPMG FINDS MATERIAL WEAKNESSES; 08/03/2018 TERRAFORM POWER 4Q ADJ EBITDA $99M, EST. $95.7M; 29/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER REGISTERS $600M SHRS SHELF FOR HLDRS; 20/04/2018 – DJ TerraForm Power Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TERP); 09/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER 4Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 04/04/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC TERP.O : RBC STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $13

More notable recent Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schnitzer Steel issues downside Q4 earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SAExploration and Contango Oil & Gas among Energy/Materials gainers; Schnitzer Steel Industries and Gulfport Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “34 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “AK Steel and Schnitzer Steel Industries Downgraded – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

The stock increased 0.86% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.86. About 97,947 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 30/04/2018 – Schnitzer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 Schnitzer Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/03/2018 – SCHNITZER 2Q PRELIM ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25-$1.31 W/ TAX BENEFIT; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Net $41.9M; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.42; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and makes finished steel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $531.82 million. It operates through two divisions, Auto and Metals Recycling and Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). It has a 5.37 P/E ratio. The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

More notable recent TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This 4.7%-Yielding Renewable Energy Stock Is on Track for High-Powered Growth – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Solar Energy Is Booming in the U.S. – Nasdaq” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Analyst Says It’s Time To Take Profits From TerraForm Power, Downgrades Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “TerraForm Power Outshines its Competitors – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time to Cash In on This High-Flying Renewable Energy Stock? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Analysts await TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.02 EPS, up 86.67% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by TerraForm Power, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TerraForm Power has $1700 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is -8.13% below currents $17.96 stock price. TerraForm Power had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $15.5000 target in Monday, August 12 report. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $1700 target in Wednesday, September 18 report.

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets serving utility and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. As of June 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.7 megawatts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014.