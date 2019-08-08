TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) Reaches $16.06 52-Week High; MFS Multimarket Income Trust Has 1.41 Sentiment

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 24 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 17 reduced and sold their stakes in MFS Multimarket Income Trust. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 11.45 million shares, up from 10.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding MFS Multimarket Income Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 11 Increased: 15 New Position: 9.

The stock of TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) hit a new 52-week high and has $17.02 target or 6.00% above today’s $16.06 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.45B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $17.02 price target is reached, the company will be worth $206.82 million more. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 73,812 shares traded. TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) has risen 54.72% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TERP News: 08/03/2018 – REFILE-TERRAFORM POWER INC – REV FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $136 MLN VS $135 MLN – SEC FILING (ADDS DROPPED WORD ‘MLN’); 21/05/2018 – TerraForm Power Reports Receipt of Nasdaq Letter; 09/03/2018 – TERRAFORM SEEKING LONG-TERM CONTRACTS TO BACK WIND REPOWERINGS; 09/05/2018 – SAETA YIELD SA SAY.MC SAYS BOARD ASSESSES POSITIVELY OFFER PRICE IN TERP BID; 21/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER – ON MAY 16, GOT NASDAQ LETTER INDICATING IT NO LONGER COMPLIED WITH A LISTING RULE DUE TO FAILURE TO TIMELY FILE ITS FORM 10-Q; 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC – NET LOSS FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, WAS $141 MLN VS NET LOSS OF $135 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Terraform Enterprise Expands Private Install Environments to Include AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware; 09/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER 4Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – TerraForm Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC – NET LOSS PER SHARE FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $1.02

Among 5 analysts covering TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. TerraForm Power had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) rating on Friday, March 15. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $15 target. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 18. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan.

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets serving utility and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $3.45 billion. As of June 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.7 megawatts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014.

Analysts await TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, up 53.85% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by TerraForm Power, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc. The company has market cap of $386.59 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It has a 14.75 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S.