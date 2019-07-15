TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) Reaches $14.41 After 5.00% Up Move; Eclipse Resources (ECR) Shorts Increased By 5.97%

Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR) had an increase of 5.97% in short interest. ECR’s SI was 11.57M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.97% from 10.92M shares previously. With 618,800 avg volume, 19 days are for Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR)’s short sellers to cover ECR’s short positions. The SI to Eclipse Resources Corporation’s float is 9.21%. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. It is down 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ECR News: 02/05/2018 – ECLIPSE RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 1C; 26/03/2018 – Eclipse Resources Bd Initiated Process to Evaluate and Consider Range of Potential Strategic, Operational and Fincl Alternatives to Maximize Shareholder Value; 02/05/2018 – ECLIPSE RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 315.2 MCFE/D; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 28/03/2018 – ECLIPSE RESOURCES CORP: FILES / REGISTERS; 26/03/2018 – Eclipse Resources Announces Strategic and Financial Review Initiative; 26/03/2018 – ECLIPSE RESOURCES CORP – HAS NOT SET A TIMETABLE FOR COMPLETION OF REVIEW PROCESS; 02/05/2018 – Eclipse Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 26/03/2018 – Eclipse Resources Announces Strategic and Fincl Review Initiative; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital

The stock of TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.02% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 201,414 shares traded. TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) has risen 19.73% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TERP News: 11/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 08/03/2018 – TerraForm Power FY17 Loss/Shr $1.65; 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC – ADJ REV FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $148 MLN VS $140 MLN FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2016; 04/04/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC TERP.O : RBC STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $13; 08/03/2018 – REFILE-TERRAFORM POWER INC – REV FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $136 MLN VS $135 MLN – SEC FILING (ADDS DROPPED WORD ‘MLN’); 17/04/2018 – Terraform Enterprise Expands Private Install Environments to Include AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware; 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER 4Q NET OPER REV. $135.5M; 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC – REV FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $136 MLN VS $135 FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2016 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER 1Q NET OPER REV. $127.5M; 07/05/2018 – TerraForm Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $3.02B company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $15.13 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TERP worth $150.75M more.

Among 5 analysts covering TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. TerraForm Power had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 18. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, March 15.

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets serving utility and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. As of June 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.7 megawatts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014.

Analysts await TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 92.31% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by TerraForm Power, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.54, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold Eclipse Resources Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 29,120 shares or 99.95% less from 55.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR). Qci Asset Incorporated Ny holds 0% or 120 shares in its portfolio.

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company has market cap of $. The firm owns interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had an acreage position approximating 199,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.