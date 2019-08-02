TerraForm Power Inc. (TERP) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

TerraForm Power Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) is a company in the Diversified Utilities industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96% of TerraForm Power Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.84% of all Diversified Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand TerraForm Power Inc. has 0.16% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 2.57% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have TerraForm Power Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerraForm Power Inc. 0.00% -3.80% -0.80% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting TerraForm Power Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TerraForm Power Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for TerraForm Power Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TerraForm Power Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.60 1.67 2.00 2.49

TerraForm Power Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $13.8, suggesting a potential downside of -12.44%. The potential upside of the rivals is 11.28%. Given TerraForm Power Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TerraForm Power Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TerraForm Power Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TerraForm Power Inc. 1.65% 7.84% 13.98% 34.35% 54.72% 37.34% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year TerraForm Power Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TerraForm Power Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, TerraForm Power Inc.’s peers have 1.00 and 0.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. TerraForm Power Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TerraForm Power Inc.

Risk and Volatility

TerraForm Power Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.77. In other hand, TerraForm Power Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.60 which is 40.05% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

TerraForm Power Inc. does not pay a dividend.

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets serving utility and commercial customers. As of June 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.7 megawatts. The company was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.