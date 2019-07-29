Terra Firma Capital (TII) Analysts See $0.01 EPS; QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. QEP Resources had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. See QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Oppenheimer

07/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $11.0000 9.0000

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $8.5 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Williams Capital Group Rating: Hold New Target: $8.75 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy

Analysts expect Terra Firma Capital Corporation (CVE:TII) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 21.V_TII’s profit would be $578,984 giving it 16.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Terra Firma Capital Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $0.64 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “QEP Resources Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why QEP Resources Stock Is Plunging Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Elliott retreats on price of QEP buyout bid – NY Post – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CRWD, GCI, SKX and QEP among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The firm conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold QEP Resources, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based D E Shaw Communications Inc has invested 0.07% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Hotchkis Wiley holds 320,138 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Inc, a New York-based fund reported 592,614 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 655,760 shares. Optimum Advsrs holds 100 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Huntington Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 2,400 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 137,709 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru reported 2,096 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0% or 175,219 shares. Proshare Limited Company holds 0% or 33,933 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Associates holds 0% or 16,959 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 215,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.72. About 5.89 million shares traded or 14.25% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 40.14% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C