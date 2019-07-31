Terra Firma Capital (TII) Analysts See $0.01 EPS; Fdx Advisors Cut Its Carnival Unit 99999999 (CCL) Stake

Analysts expect Terra Firma Capital Corporation (CVE:TII) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 21.V_TII’s profit would be $578,984 giving it 16.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Terra Firma Capital Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $0.64 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased Carnival Corp Unit 99999999 (CCL) stake by 27.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 8,290 shares as Carnival Corp Unit 99999999 (CCL)’s stock declined 5.71%. The Fdx Advisors Inc holds 21,558 shares with $1.09M value, down from 29,848 last quarter. Carnival Corp Unit 99999999 now has $33.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 2.32M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific C; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.31, REV VIEW $18.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia; 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 6,960 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Eagle Global Ltd Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Ally Fincl has 18,000 shares. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 79,450 shares. New England Research & Management invested in 1.18% or 34,378 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0% or 252 shares. Lederer Associates Invest Counsel Ca holds 1.27% or 26,950 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 13,224 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Shell Asset Mgmt owns 28,456 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.01% or 29,793 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Pension Service holds 535,372 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000 on Wednesday, July 3. 22,050 Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares with value of $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival had 23 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 19. Berenberg downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $4800 target in Monday, July 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 25. As per Wednesday, March 27, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $59 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, June 21. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.65 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.