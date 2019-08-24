Ternium (TX) Stock Price Declined While Westwood Global Investments Increased Position by $3.56 Million; Blb&B Advisors Has Boosted Holding in D R Horton (DHI) as Share Price Rose

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 18,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 91,380 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 72,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.35M shares traded or 35.47% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 131,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.65M, up from 957,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 238,020 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 3,362 shares to 24,276 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,909 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advsr, a California-based fund reported 67,200 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 157,541 shares. Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Communications has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 73,810 were accumulated by Asset Management Advisors Lc. Raymond James Fin Serv has 67,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dupont Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability owns 160 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt owns 25,650 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 0.06% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 3.11 million shares. Finance Advantage owns 220 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Connecticut-based Impala Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.16% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Kings Point Cap reported 849 shares. Moreover, Maplelane Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.55% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 479,001 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 0.02% or 26,689 shares.