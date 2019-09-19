Ternium (TX) Stake Held by Westwood Global Investments Llc; Corning (GLW) Shareholder Staley Capital Advisers Has Raised Stake by $911,295 as Stock Declined

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 27,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.15 million, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 8.45M shares traded or 44.70% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 31,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.14 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $19.56. About 237,829 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q

More news for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Ternium: Medium Quality For A Very Low Price – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Here’s What Ternium S.A.’s (NYSE:TX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 16, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset accumulated 8,664 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aspen Invest Mngmt invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Investments Incorporated has invested 0.57% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Iat Reinsurance Limited reported 312,550 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 132,371 shares. Petrus Lta has 0.05% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 8,902 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 9,443 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First has 37,633 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 7,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 48,350 were accumulated by Cambridge Advsr Inc. Gideon Capital Advsr accumulated 0.23% or 19,840 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Co invested in 182,279 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Duncker Streett & holds 0.04% or 6,000 shares. 1,315 were accumulated by M&R Cap Mgmt. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).