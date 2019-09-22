Ternium (TX) Holding Has Raised by Westwood Global Investments Llc; As Ecolab Com (ECL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Capital Counsel Decreased Position by $742,296

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 31,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.14M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 173,126 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 3,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 327,909 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.74M, down from 331,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 1.58 million shares traded or 40.39% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.94M for 28.50 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,320 shares to 445,252 shares, valued at $62.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 782,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDXX).

