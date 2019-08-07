Ternium (TX) Holding Has Increased by Westwood Global Investments Llc; Willis Investment Counsel Has Raised At&T (T) Stake by $601,245; Share Price Rose

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 131,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.65 million, up from 957,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 965,549 shares traded or 130.16% up from the average. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 19,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 780,053 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.46M, up from 760,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 30.73 million shares traded or 6.92% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE TRIAL TO DECIDE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER WERE DELAYED UNTIL THURSDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER IN WASHINGTON; 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: ONLINE TV IS NOT MAKING MONEY FOR US TODAY, IT WILL; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen’s Consulting Firm Did No Legal or Lobbying Work for Company; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration; 27/03/2018 – Ex-FCC Commissioner Says AT&T Trial Is ‘Cork in the Bottle’ for M&A (Video); 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – IS HOPEFUL CO CAN RETURN TO WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

More notable recent Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies’ re:SearchTX Website Improves Access to Legal Documents Across Texas – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ternium S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: 6%+ Yield Available From This Dividend Aristocrat – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Streaming Already Looks Like a Problem for AT&T Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Square: Wrong Side Of Momentum – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

