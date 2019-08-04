Ternium Sa (TX) Valuation Declined While Oldfield Partners Llp Upped by $2.21 Million Its Stake; Holder Gam Holding Ag Has Upped Slm (SLM) Stake

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 756.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 82,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The institutional investor held 93,768 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $929,000, up from 10,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 2.52M shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND – DISCUSSIONS WITH OFFICERS & DIRECTORS OF SLM CORP IN RELATION WITH ITS INVESTMENT IN SLM CORP; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Holdings Buys New 1.7% Position in SLM; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Sensitivity, Stability of Deposit Base to Rising Interest Rates; 06/04/2018 – ValueAct Expects More SLM Talks, On Topics Including Management, Board Composition, Operations, Strategy and Governance; 06/04/2018 – ValueAct Has Had Talks With SLM Officers and Directors; 29/03/2018 – Sallie Mae’s Jerry Archer Recognized as a Cybersecurity Trailblazer; 23/04/2018 – Sallie Mae 1Q Net $122.9M; 28/03/2018 – SLM Solutions Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT ADDED SLM IN 1Q: 13F

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 81,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.75M, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 499,054 shares traded or 19.74% up from the average. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,885 shares to 32,732 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 13,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,329 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SLM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 427.67 million shares or 2.87% less from 440.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0% or 359 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 1.45 million shares. 13,862 are owned by Bb&T. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 0.02% or 281,867 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.02% or 1.12 million shares. Natixis Advsr LP reported 0.02% stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings accumulated 10,000 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 3.73M shares. Heritage Management, Maryland-based fund reported 594,998 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 264,783 shares. Amer Asset Inc holds 0.08% or 10,700 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Citigroup Inc accumulated 71,210 shares or 0% of the stock.

