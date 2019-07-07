Ternium Sa (TX) Stake Has Raised by Dalton Investments Llc; Presima Position in Macerich Co (MAC) Has Boosted by $23.08 Million

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54 million, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.28. About 1.07M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C, EST. 81C; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 149,700 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 132,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 171,118 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 37.88% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Contura Energy Inc by 71,371 shares to 59,663 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc by 182,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,056 shares, and cut its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HIMX).

More notable recent Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Comstock Resources to Become Haynesville Basin Leader with Acquisition of Covey Park Energy for $2.2 Billion – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Target Hospitality Acquires Midland, TX Community From ProPetro – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ternium S.A. announces annual dividend proposal – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ternium: Medium Quality For A Very Low Price – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 54,800 shares to 562,100 shares, valued at $43.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (NYSE:PEI) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41M shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).