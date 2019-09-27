Ternium Sa (TX) Shareholder Oldfield Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Position; Alphaone Investment Services Has Upped Facebook (FB) Stake

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 28.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 10,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,182 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.91M, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $506.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $177.48. About 8.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook suspends 200 apps in data misuse review; 11/05/2018 – Alex Heath: FB’s crypto efforts will take years to materialize, sources tell me. But the company doesn’t plan to hold an; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cambridge Analytica Was Catalyst for Hearings; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Terror Accusers Say Zuckerberg Testimony Bolsters Suits; 22/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN CHAIRMAN AND TOP DEMOCRAT OF U.S. HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE IN STATEMENT CALL ON FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee: Congress Needs Hearings on Facebook (Video); 11/05/2018 – Cheddar: SCOOP: Facebook is exploring the creation of its own cryptocurrency to facilitate digital payments for its two bill…; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s vice president of marketing, Carolyn Everson, answered questions about its recent data breach at the ShopTalk retail conference on Monday; 19/03/2018 – EU’s Justice Chief Vera Jourova: Misuse of Personal Data of Facebook Users ‘Horrifying, if Confirmed’; 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 27.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 503,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 2.37 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.12M, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 157,750 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $128.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Instns Inc (NASDAQ:FISI) by 16,030 shares to 20,700 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) by 51,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,355 shares, and cut its stake in Lantheus Hldgs Inc.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.