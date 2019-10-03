Ternium Sa (TX) Shareholder Contrarian Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $846,890 as Share Price Declined; Mig Capital Trimmed Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Stake as Shares Declined

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 38,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 1.87M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.93M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 6,271 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT

Analysts await Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 78.31% or $1.95 from last year’s $2.49 per share. TX’s profit will be $106.00M for 8.50 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Ternium S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.30% negative EPS growth.

