Ternium Sa (TX) Position Has Raised by Oldfield Partners Llp; Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Boosted Its Stake in Viacom (VIAB) as Share Value Declined

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 81,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.75 million, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 171,118 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 37.88% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.37. About 1.62 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/05/2018 – CBS to challenge National Amusement’s move to change bylaws; 14/03/2018 – Viacom Suspends Programming For 17 Minutes To Support Students Protesting Gun Violence — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM CEO BOB BAKISH BEGINS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Viacom slides more than 5.7% after CBS sues both firm’s controlling shareholder, National Amusements; 15/03/2018 – YouTube Prepares to Open VidCon with Second “YouTube OnStage”; 25/04/2018 – Viacom forecasts growth rebound in U.S. ad sales, affiliate revenue; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Shari Redstone in bid to stop Viacom merger; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Says It Had No Intention of Forcing a Merger Not Supported by Both CBS and Viacom; 03/04/2018 – CBS has not made a formal offer to buy Viacom after social issues raised a roadblock in the talks

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $987.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 902,200 shares to 3.62M shares, valued at $39.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.