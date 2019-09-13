Ternium Sa (TX) Market Value Declined While Contrarian Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $846,890; Brunswick (BC) Shares Declined While Shellback Capital LP Lowered by $14.70 Million Its Position

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 70.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 326,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 139,047 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.38 million, down from 465,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 1.10 million shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 38,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 1.87M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.93M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 360,336 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS

Analysts await Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 78.31% or $1.95 from last year’s $2.49 per share. TX’s profit will be $106.01M for 9.18 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Ternium S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.30% negative EPS growth.

Another recent and important Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Here’s What Ternium S.A.’s (NYSE:TX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 22.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $84.88M for 13.59 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.72% negative EPS growth.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $802.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 20,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $17.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

