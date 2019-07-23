Ternium Sa (TX) Holder Oldfield Partners Llp Raised Its Stake by $2.21 Million; American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Has Trimmed Its Position

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 81,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.75M, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.44. About 276,094 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 37.88% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $103.14. About 195,538 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $987.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 902,200 shares to 3.62M shares, valued at $39.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ternium S.A. announces annual dividend proposal – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Ternium S.A.’s (NYSE:TX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. IPO Week Ahead: The IPO Marathon Continues In A 7-Deal Week Featuring Health-Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit recovers $24M from Shopko; estimates distribution – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 0.98% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AFG’s profit will be $181.16 million for 12.76 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 161,500 shares. 5,711 are owned by Ls Inv Advisors Llc. Fjarde Ap reported 35,808 shares stake. 135,771 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp. Assetmark holds 329 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,180 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 448,357 shares or 0.19% of the stock. The Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Mitsubishi Ufj Banking reported 81,836 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 300 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,498 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 115,860 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability reported 66,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 254,550 shares.