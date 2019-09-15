Ternium Sa (TX) Holder Dalton Investments Has Decreased Position as Shares Declined; M&R Capital Management Has Increased Position in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by $506,000

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 52,309 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64 million, up from 49,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.46M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Significantly Expands Footprint with Major Automotive Manufacturer Account; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 132,700 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98 million, down from 149,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 299,183 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comgest Glob Sas reported 1.06 million shares. Veritas Inv (Uk) Ltd holds 5.48% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 104,421 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd reported 1.3% stake. Andra Ap holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 47,700 shares. Orrstown Services Incorporated holds 1,320 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.27% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 77,763 shares. Hexavest Incorporated owns 581,007 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 155 shares. Bbt Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.77% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Troy Asset Mngmt Limited reported 17,250 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Arcadia Invest Management Corporation Mi holds 65,830 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 53,961 shares. 8,637 were reported by Parsec Financial Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $442.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 9,868 shares to 2,659 shares, valued at $105,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

