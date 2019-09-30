Ternium Sa (TX) Holder Contrarian Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $846,890 as Market Value Declined; Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding Has Lifted by Pacific Global Investment Management Company

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 38,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 1.87 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.93 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 231,591 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 68.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 10,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 26,863 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, up from 15,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $206. About 848,561 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64M and $428.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 8,905 shares to 45,795 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 31,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,285 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

