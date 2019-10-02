Ternium Sa Adr (TX) Holding Has Increased by Lazard Asset Management Llc; Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Market Valuation Rose While Chesapeake Asset Management Has Decreased by $414,864 Its Position

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ternium Sa Adr (TX) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 1.67 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 10.75 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $241.15M, up from 9.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ternium Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 190,837 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 48.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 9,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 10,439 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455,000, down from 20,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.34. About 350,329 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 237,923 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 2,428 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bartlett Limited Company owns 3,225 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Btim Corporation accumulated 0.19% or 330,682 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Service Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). 32,159 were reported by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. 13,340 were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd Co. Federated Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 34,048 shares. Whittier Trust Communications accumulated 4,181 shares. Balyasny Asset Llc reported 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Moreover, Ww Asset has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Nuveen Asset Lc owns 247,687 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Moreover, Bancshares Of Hawaii has 0.08% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 24,017 shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has invested 0.32% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.48M for 18.58 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Here are 25 of Georgia’s highest-paid CFOs – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on October 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Incoming Wells Fargo CEO: ‘I certainly didn’t anticipate this opportunity coming along’ – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Washingtonpost.com and their article: “Arthur Cashin, wise to the ways of Wall Street – The Washington Post” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 02, 2019.