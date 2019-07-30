Ternium S.A. (TX) Reaches $21.73 After 5.00% Down Move; BELEAVE ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (BLEVF) Shorts Lowered By 92.54%

BELEAVE INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:BLEVF) had a decrease of 92.54% in short interest. BLEVF’s SI was 7,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 92.54% from 96,500 shares previously. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.0021 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0531. About 38,200 shares traded. Beleave Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLEVF) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 223,247 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 37.88% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, AscendiThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $4.27B company. It was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $20.64 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TX worth $213.30 million less.

More notable recent Beleave Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLEVF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “OTC Markets Group Launches OTCQX Cannabis Index – PRNewswire” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CannaCure reports successful first harvest – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Midasletter.com published: “VIDEO: Braingrid Corporation Cannabis Industry Ancillary Services First Mover – Midas Letter” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Beleave Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLEVF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CV Sciences Skewing Successfully Thanks To CBD Sales – Benzinga” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers ETF HMJR – 2018 Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2018.

Beleave Inc., together with its subsidiary, First Access Medical Inc., operates as a medical cannabis firm in Canada. The company has market cap of $24.34 million. The firm cultivates and sells cannabis for medical purposes. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Ternium S.A.’s (NYSE:TX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Forbes.com published: “CNBCâ€™s Tim Seymour On His NYSE-Traded Cannabis ETF, CNBS: Itâ€™s All About Risk-Adjusted Returns – Forbes” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Camber Energy, Inc. Announces Notification of NYSE American Continued Listing Deficiency and Effectiveness of One-for-Twenty-Five Reverse Stock Split and its Scheduled Acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Comstock Resources Announces Closing of Covey Park Energy Merger – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Ternium S.A. manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.27 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Steel and Mining. It has a 3.08 P/E ratio. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products.