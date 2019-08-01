Ternium S.A. (TX) Reaches $21.12 1 Year Low; Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)’s Sentiment Is 1.44

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.57, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 59 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 41 sold and decreased holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation. The investment managers in our database now hold: 21.83 million shares, down from 23.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Westamerica Bancorporation in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 39 Increased: 42 New Position: 17.

The stock of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) hit a new 52-week low and has $20.06 target or 5.00% below today’s $21.12 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $4.15B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $20.06 price target is reached, the company will be worth $207.30M less. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 108,498 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL

Ternium S.A. manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.15 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Steel and Mining. It has a 2.99 P/E ratio. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 12,328 shares traded. Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) has risen 6.82% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.82% the S&P500. Some Historical WABC News: 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 66C; 26/03/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP WABC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 03/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Westamerica Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WABC); 07/04/2018 – Dan Linden: WABC: 1 dead in Trump Tower fire, police sources say; 26/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation to Reduce Size of Board to 8 From 9; 23/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA RECOGNIZED NO PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES IN 1Q; 13/03/2018 Westamerica Bancorporation: Arthur C. Latno, Jr., Retired from the Board; 19/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp 1Q EPS 66c

Rbo & Co Llc holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Westamerica Bancorporation for 128,970 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owns 62,233 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.78% invested in the company for 391,612 shares. The Georgia-based Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C has invested 0.65% in the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 113,400 shares.