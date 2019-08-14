Ternium S.A. (TX) Reaches $16.99 1 Year Low; Esco Technologies (ESE) Sellers Decreased By 2.64% Their Shorts

Esco Technologies Inc (NYSE:ESE) had a decrease of 2.64% in short interest. ESE’s SI was 273,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.64% from 280,700 shares previously. With 97,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Esco Technologies Inc (NYSE:ESE)’s short sellers to cover ESE’s short positions. The SI to Esco Technologies Inc’s float is 1.09%. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $74.18. About 237,448 shares traded or 101.02% up from the average. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 36.98% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – IN 2017 ESCO DELIVERED REVENUES OF US$632M AND PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITA OF US$68M; 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC ESE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Weir’s Esco Deal May Unlock Secret to Longer-Lasting Frack Pump; 19/04/2018 – ESCO Corporation to Join Leading Global Engineering Company, Weir; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group PLC to Acquire ESCO for $1.05 Bln Equity Value; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 25/05/2018 – TABLE-Uchida Esco 4699.T – 9-MTH group results; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies 2Q EPS 38c; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65

The stock of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) hit a new 52-week low and has $15.46 target or 9.00% below today’s $16.99 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.34B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $15.46 price target is reached, the company will be worth $300.15 million less. The stock decreased 5.61% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 599,194 shares traded or 40.53% up from the average. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87

More notable recent Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Ternium S.A.’s (NYSE:TX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ternium tumbles following Argentina vote, Morgan Stanley downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ternium S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Profire Energy and KLX Energy Services among Energy/Materials gainers; YPF and Ternium among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “54 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Ternium S.A. manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.34 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Steel and Mining. It has a 2.62 P/E ratio. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric signature reduction solutions. It has a 22.9 P/E ratio. The Company’s RF Shielding and Test segment creates and makes RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests.