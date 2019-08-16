Ternium S.A. (TX) Reaches $16.55 After 6.00% Down Move; PRO MEDICUS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRAL (PMCUF) Sellers Increased By 291.67% Their Shorts

The stock of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 121,656 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General MeetingsThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $3.25B company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $15.56 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TX worth $194.88M less.

PRO MEDICUS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRAL (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) had an increase of 291.67% in short interest. PMCUF’s SI was 9,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 291.67% from 2,400 shares previously. With 5,400 avg volume, 2 days are for PRO MEDICUS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRAL (OTCMKTS:PMCUF)’s short sellers to cover PMCUF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 865 shares traded. Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ternium S.A. manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Steel and Mining. It has a 2.55 P/E ratio. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems , picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. It offers medical software for practice management; digital radiology integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; medical imaging software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software. It has a 207.11 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products under the Visage RIS, Visage RIS/PACS, and Visage 7 names.