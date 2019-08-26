Ternium S.A. (TX) Reaches $16.34 Yearly Low; Home Federal Bancorp Of Louisiana (HFBL) Sentiment Is 1

The stock of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) hit a new 52-week low and has $15.03 target or 8.00% below today’s $16.34 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $3.21 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $15.03 price target is reached, the company will be worth $256.72M less. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.34. About 18,067 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q

Home Federal Bancorp Inc Of Louisiana (HFBL) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 3 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 3 sold and reduced equity positions in Home Federal Bancorp Inc Of Louisiana. The active investment managers in our database reported: 317,915 shares, down from 337,598 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Home Federal Bancorp Inc Of Louisiana in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana for 38,329 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 121,471 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firefly Value Partners Lp has 0.22% invested in the company for 65,471 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 14,558 shares.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding firm for Home Federal Bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company has market cap of $59.74 million. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. It has a 12.95 P/E ratio. The firm also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans.

It closed at $32.37 lastly. It is up 22.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical HFBL News: 26/04/2018 – Home Federal Bancorp (LA) 3Q EPS 54c; 26/04/2018 – Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Reports Results of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – HOME FEDERAL BANCORP INC OF LOUISIANA QTRLY SHR $0.54; 22/04/2018 – DJ Home Federal Bancorp Inc of Louis, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFBL); 11/04/2018 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Home Federal Bancorp (LA) Declares Dividend of 12c

Ternium S.A. manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.21 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Steel and Mining. It has a 2.52 P/E ratio. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products.