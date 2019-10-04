Ternium S.A. (TX) EPS Estimated At $0.54; Corecommodity Management Has Lowered By $1.47 Million Its Rexnord New (RXN) Stake

Analysts expect Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to report $0.54 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $1.95 EPS change or 78.31% from last quarter’s $2.49 EPS. TX’s profit would be $106.02 million giving it 8.56 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.92 EPS previously, Ternium S.A.’s analysts see -41.30% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 127,483 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Rexnord Corp New (RXN) stake by 71.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 49,116 shares as Rexnord Corp New (RXN)’s stock rose 2.77%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 19,195 shares with $580,000 value, down from 68,311 last quarter. Rexnord Corp New now has $2.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.92. About 895,417 shares traded or 33.95% up from the average. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 12/03/2018 Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES CO’S VAG OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD PLANS TO DIVEST VAG; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss/Shr 65c; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.65; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss $62M

Ternium S.A. manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.63 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Steel and Mining. It has a 2.85 P/E ratio. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RXN’s profit will be $50.81M for 13.50 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Rexnord Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

