Ternium S.A. (TX) and Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Comparison side by side

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) and Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) compete with each other in the Steel & Iron sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ternium S.A. 23 0.33 N/A 7.06 2.99 Nucor Corporation 54 0.64 N/A 7.47 7.28

Table 1 highlights Ternium S.A. and Nucor Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nucor Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ternium S.A. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Ternium S.A. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ternium S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Nucor Corporation 0.00% 24.1% 13.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.64 beta indicates that Ternium S.A. is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nucor Corporation is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ternium S.A. are 2.2 and 1. Competitively, Nucor Corporation has 3.4 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nucor Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ternium S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ternium S.A. and Nucor Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ternium S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Nucor Corporation 1 0 2 2.67

Ternium S.A. has a 82.58% upside potential and an average price target of $35. Competitively the average price target of Nucor Corporation is $56.33, which is potential 7.05% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ternium S.A. is looking more favorable than Nucor Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ternium S.A. and Nucor Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 20% and 81% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Ternium S.A.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Nucor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ternium S.A. -6.71% -6.13% -11.77% -29.78% -41.82% -22.03% Nucor Corporation -3.89% -2.32% -2.63% -9.88% -19.09% 4.96%

For the past year Ternium S.A. has -22.03% weaker performance while Nucor Corporation has 4.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Nucor Corporation beats Ternium S.A. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Ternium S.A. manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products. The Mining segment sells iron ore concentrates and pellets. The company serves various companies and small businesses operating in construction, automotive, home appliances, capital goods, container, food, and energy industries. Ternium S.A. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.Ã r.l.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; structural steel products, including wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet pilings; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products. This segment sells its products to steel service centers, fabricators, and manufacturers in automotive, energy, agricultural, heavy equipment, and transportation sectors. The Steel Products segment produces steel joists and joist girders, steel decks, fabricated concrete reinforcing and cold finished steel products, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel gratings, and wire and wire mesh products to general contractors, fabricators, distributors, and manufacturers. Its products are used by contractors in constructing highways, bridges, reservoirs, utilities, hospitals, schools, airports, stadiums, and high-rise buildings. The Raw Materials segment produces direct reduced iron; processes ferrous and nonferrous metals; brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, and DRI; applies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, as well as engages in the natural gas drilling operations. This segment sells its ferrous scrap to electric arc furnace steel mills and foundries for use in manufacturing process; and nonferrous scrap metal to aluminum can producers, secondary aluminum smelters, steel mills and other processors, and consumers of various nonferrous metals. It also offers steel electrical conduits. The company offers its products through its in-house sales forces; and internal distribution and trading companies. The company was founded in 1940 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.