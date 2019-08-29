Terex (TEX) Stock Declined While Riverhead Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $536,000; Ii (IIVI) Shareholder Firsthand Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $4.44 Million as Share Value Rose

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ii (IIVI) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 510,402 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Acquire CoAdna, a Leader in Wavelength Selective Switches; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Terex Corp (TEX) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 16,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 13,161 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423,000, down from 29,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 502,608 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&T Bancorporation Pa reported 8,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 6,228 shares in its portfolio. 218,569 were reported by York Capital Mgmt Advsr Ltd Liability. 1,817 are held by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. 17,722 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Co. Parthenon Llc accumulated 0.05% or 6,200 shares. Zweig accumulated 178,000 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Soros Fund Lc accumulated 14,042 shares. Millennium holds 0.01% or 178,184 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Miles has invested 0.19% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Voya Management Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Cap Fund has 53,053 shares. Carroll Associates invested in 1,000 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $268.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp/Mn (NYSE:USB) by 7,558 shares to 52,149 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 18 buys, and 2 insider sales for $78.30 million activity. 103 shares were bought by HENRY BRIAN J, worth $3,443 on Friday, April 5. Shares for $34.69 million were sold by Marcato Capital Management LP on Friday, March 29. $235 worth of stock was bought by BARR KEVIN A on Wednesday, July 10.