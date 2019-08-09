Terex (TEX) Reaches $25.55 After 9.00% Down Move; Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Has 1.14 Sentiment

The stock of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.20% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 586,724 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3MThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.82 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $23.25 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TEX worth $163.71 million less.

Mercantile Bank Corp (MBWM) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 42 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 37 sold and trimmed stakes in Mercantile Bank Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 8.74 million shares, up from 8.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mercantile Bank Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 30 Increased: 29 New Position: 13.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells lifting and material processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Aerial Work Platforms , Cranes, and Materials Processing (MP). It has a 134.47 P/E ratio. The AWP segment designs, makes, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Among 7 analysts covering Terex (NYSE:TEX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Terex had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Friday, May 31 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Terex Corporation shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,806 are owned by Raymond James Fincl Svcs. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 1.72 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Llp reported 0.04% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. 57,000 are owned by Quantitative Invest. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 7,111 shares for 0% of their portfolio. James Invest Rech holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 19,920 shares. Mason Street Ltd Company accumulated 32,944 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 0% or 41 shares. Oberweis Asset Management accumulated 6,700 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. Glenmede Na has 12,086 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 12,932 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $78.31 million activity. On Tuesday, June 11 HENRY BRIAN J bought $2,300 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) or 82 shares. BARR KEVIN A also bought $243 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Friday, May 10. Marcato Capital Management LP also sold $34.69M worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Friday, March 29. Another trade for 572 shares valued at $19,128 was bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D.

Banc Funds Co Llc holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation for 1.04 million shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 392,865 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Asset Management Inc has 0.69% invested in the company for 262,041 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.4% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 48,705 shares.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $525.86 million. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. It has a 11.69 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers.