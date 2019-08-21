Terex (TEX) Reaches $25.07 After 3.00% Up Move; Serengeti Asset Management LP Lowered Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Position By $3.50 Million

The stock of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.47% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 106,031 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKEThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.79B company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $25.82 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TEX worth $53.55 million more.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) stake by 71.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF)’s stock rose 22.40%. The Serengeti Asset Management Lp holds 100,000 shares with $1.40M value, down from 350,000 last quarter. Ypf Sociedad Anonima now has $3.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 270,810 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 530,919 shares. Texas-based Highland Management Lp has invested 0.29% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 2.04 million shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 0% or 1,357 shares in its portfolio. Ashmore Gp Pcl stated it has 309,534 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership reported 84,345 shares. Sg Americas Lc invested in 57,017 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Js Cap Ltd reported 73,000 shares stake. Legal General Pcl invested in 244,480 shares or 0% of the stock. 451,974 were accumulated by Nwi Limited Partnership. Corecommodity Mgmt Llc accumulated 57,524 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability owns 62,076 shares. Canyon Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 682,475 shares. Nordea Invest accumulated 0% or 79,319 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Argentina crisis forces steep capex cuts at YPF – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Argentinian Stocks Are Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yuma Energy and Rosehill Resources among Energy/Materials gainers; Paringa Resources and Trilogy Metals among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Terex Corporation shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 9,473 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.08% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). First Trust Advsr L P invested in 0% or 67,715 shares. Kbc Nv owns 25,982 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) or 13,161 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Raymond James Financial Services has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 19,433 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 13,546 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tcw Grp holds 1.46 million shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Greenwich Wealth Management reported 61,377 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement holds 12,436 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 18 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $78.30 million activity. BARR KEVIN A also bought $243 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares. SHEEHAN JOHN D also bought $13,080 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares. $2,302 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was bought by HENRY BRIAN J. On Friday, March 29 the insider Marcato Capital Management LP sold $34.69M.

Among 7 analysts covering Terex (NYSE:TEX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Terex has $39 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36.29’s average target is 44.75% above currents $25.07 stock price. Terex had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $39 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $38 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Evercore downgraded Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) rating on Friday, May 31. Evercore has “In-Line” rating and $3100 target. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $39 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Thursday, February 28.