Terex (TEX) Reaches $23.72 After 8.00% Down Move; Hawk Ridge Management Has Cut Luxoft Hldg (LXFT) Position

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) stake by 74.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 402,011 shares as Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT)’s stock 0.00%. The Hawk Ridge Management Llc holds 134,623 shares with $7.90M value, down from 536,634 last quarter. Luxoft Hldg Inc now has $2.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 70.56% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.59; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q Adj EPS 59c; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING, REPORTS UP TO $60M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Luxoft Holding; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q Rev $232.9M; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34; 07/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

The stock of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 259,002 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62cThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.69 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $21.82 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TEX worth $135.12 million less.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) stake by 163,700 shares to 938,370 valued at $14.65 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Seaspine Hldgs Corp stake by 27,000 shares and now owns 546,824 shares. Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Terex (NYSE:TEX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Terex has $39 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36.29’s average target is 52.99% above currents $23.72 stock price. Terex had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $37 target. The stock of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. Citigroup maintained the shares of TEX in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) earned “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, May 31.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells lifting and material processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Aerial Work Platforms , Cranes, and Materials Processing (MP). It has a 124.84 P/E ratio. The AWP segment designs, makes, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $78.31 million activity. Another trade for 68 shares valued at $2,292 was bought by HENRY BRIAN J. 10 shares valued at $334 were bought by BARR KEVIN A on Friday, April 5. SHEEHAN JOHN D also bought $13,080 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Wednesday, July 10. Marcato Capital Management LP also sold $34.69M worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold Terex Corporation shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 907,231 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 101,202 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 103,449 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 46,823 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Incorporated has 9,806 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com owns 43,084 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.02% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Earnest Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Advsrs Preferred Ltd has 0.02% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 2,220 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma owns 35,939 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 128,775 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% or 3.97 million shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc invested in 2.18 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX).