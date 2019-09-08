Terex New (TEX) Stake Maintained by 13D Management Llc; North Point Portfolio Managers Boosted Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $368,354 as Market Valuation Rose

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 67,406 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 65,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook admits it did not read terms of the app that harvested data of 87 million; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK `DIDN’T DO ENOUGH’ OVER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: SANDBERG; 19/04/2018 – INDONESIA COMMUNICATION MINISTRY COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 05/04/2018 – CANADA PRIVACY COMMISSIONER, B.C. PRIVACY COMMISSIONER LAUNCH JOINT INVESTIGATION OF FACEBOOK AND AGGREGATEIQ; 05/04/2018 – Facebook has a tobacco problem, researchers say; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg ditches T-shirt, apologizes for Facebook mistakes; 21/03/2018 – Danny Kemp: Breaking – EU proposes new 3% tax on tech giants – @AFP. More good news for #Facebook; 11/04/2018 – WXOW News 19: BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional testimony; 21/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will finally speak today about Facebook’s privacy scandal; 06/04/2018 – Facebook suspends data firm linked with UK’s Vote Leave campaign

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 33.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 106,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 418,974 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, up from 312,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 329,896 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend

Since March 29, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $78.31 million activity. $13,064 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D. The insider BARR KEVIN A bought 8 shares worth $224. $2,302 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was bought by HENRY BRIAN J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6,625 shares to 259,283 shares, valued at $12.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 5,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,544 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).