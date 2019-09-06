Terex New (TEX) Shareholder Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Cut Stake as Valuation Declined; As Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Reik & Co Increased Position

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 105,451 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 35,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 679,558 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83 million, down from 714,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 817,167 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65

Since March 7, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $78.31 million activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider BARR KEVIN A bought $224. SHEEHAN JOHN D also bought $19,128 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares. Marcato Capital Management LP sold 1.10 million shares worth $34.69M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Jennison Associates Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 697,814 shares. 200 are held by Benjamin F Edwards. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 56,800 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Moreover, Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd has 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Citadel Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.01% or 508,683 shares. James Research Incorporated invested in 19,920 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.35% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Creative Planning invested in 8,187 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Goldman Sachs Group owns 0.01% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 718,253 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 5.72M shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX).

Analysts await Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 27.94% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.68 per share. TEX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 7.23 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Terex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.10% negative EPS growth.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $135.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.