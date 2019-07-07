Terex New (TEX) Position Maintained by 13D Management Llc; Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Shareholder Menta Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 40.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 85,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,076 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.46 billion market cap company. It closed at $37.26 lastly. It is down 3.41% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 33.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 106,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 418,974 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40 million, up from 312,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.06. About 807,089 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 70,900 shares to 88,600 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 20,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $96.79 million for 14.11 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.01% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 149,900 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Parkside Fincl Bank And has 1,180 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0.02% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Swiss Bancshares owns 766,103 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 1.33 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 43,833 shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 57,559 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 458,423 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 546,475 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc has 0.11% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 240,503 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 97,422 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,069 shares or 0% of the stock. Westpac Banking invested in 451,740 shares.

