Terex New (TEX) Market Valuation Declined While Carlson Capital LP Boosted Stake; Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stake Upped by Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 32,115 shares as the company's stock declined 2.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.78M, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 984,125 shares traded or 132.54% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500.

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 26.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 14,477 shares as the company's stock declined 7.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 68,678 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 54,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 723,111 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.52% the S&P500.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc. by 112,328 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $115.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 2.74 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 809,918 shares, and cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Raymond James Advsr accumulated 277,096 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv stated it has 1,334 shares. Cibc Asset owns 4,572 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Com reported 64,633 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Fil Ltd invested in 0% or 20 shares. Ameriprise invested in 80,609 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 111,872 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 53,800 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 33,273 shares. Temasek (Private) Limited stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc invested in 56,050 shares. Guggenheim Llc stated it has 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Moreover, Fifth Third Bank has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 901,335 shares to 2.31M shares, valued at $44.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 9,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,585 shares, and cut its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc.