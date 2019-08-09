Terex New (TEX) Holding Maintained by 13D Management Llc; Allstate Has Trimmed Its Intuit (INTU) Position by $3.07 Million; Stock Rose

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 47.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 11,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 12,792 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 24,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.57. About 1.22M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 33.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 106,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 418,974 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, up from 312,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.62. About 1.11M shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc reported 108,005 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 23,418 shares. Northern has 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 545,397 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 11,443 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 718,253 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd has 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Hsbc Pcl reported 43,084 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd invested in 0.13% or 2.18M shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0% stake. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corp owns 54,751 shares. 270,700 are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. 265,173 were reported by Aqr Ltd Company. Nwq Investment Co Limited Liability Company invested in 212,981 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $78.31 million activity. HENRY BRIAN J bought $2,292 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Thursday, March 7. SHEEHAN JOHN D bought $19,128 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Friday, April 5. Another trade for 1.10M shares valued at $34.69M was sold by Marcato Capital Management LP.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 342,400 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $66.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 15,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).