Terex New (TEX) Holder 13D Management Has Upped Stake by $3.39 Million; Wellington Shields & Company Decreased Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake as Stock Value Rose

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 33.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 106,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 418,974 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, up from 312,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.06. About 722,835 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 10/04/2018 – TEREX CORP TEX.N – INCREASED SIZE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $450 MLN TO $600 MLN

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 3,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,831 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 51,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.64 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Adjusted Overhead Ratio 56%; 08/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video); 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – COFACE SA COFA.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 12 FROM EUR 11.6; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SAYS EQUITY MARKET STILL HAS A WAY TO GO; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften

Since January 9, 2019, it had 18 buys, and 2 sales for $78.30 million activity. HENRY BRIAN J also bought $3,443 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Friday, April 5. $13,067 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D. 1.60 million shares were sold by Marcato Capital Management LP, worth $43.70M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,802 are owned by Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Millennium Mngmt Limited Co reported 227,575 shares stake. Axa owns 232,100 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 6,918 shares. Tcw Gru reported 1.46 million shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Cna Fincl has invested 0.53% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Citigroup accumulated 10,139 shares. 134,960 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Secor Capital Advisors Lp reported 13,698 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs has invested 0.02% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Marshall Wace Llp has 0.08% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). 204,585 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 19,882 shares to 29,300 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 1.98% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 44,000 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont holds 1.14% or 130,856 shares. Grisanti Cap Ltd has 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 685 shares. Independent Investors accumulated 2.43% or 61,651 shares. Botty Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 550 shares. Bailard owns 84,162 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors stated it has 26,754 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co holds 0.09% or 124,260 shares. Boussard Gavaudan Invest Mngmt Llp invested in 56 shares. Dodge & Cox has invested 2.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Peoples Fin Services has invested 0.87% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The New York-based Qci Asset Management has invested 2.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tennessee-based Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Newfocus Grp Ltd Llc reported 28,271 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Lc stated it has 2,342 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. 18,000 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00M on Tuesday, April 16. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. Shares for $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29.