Terex New Com (TEX) Valuation Declined While Cibc World Markets Lowered Holding; As Flotek Inds Del (FTK) Share Value Rose, Peconic Partners Has Boosted Position

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Flotek Inds Inc Del (FTK) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 451,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 676,881 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 225,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Flotek Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 508,814 shares traded or 12.18% up from the average. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) has declined 2.84% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FTK News: 21/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES-BOARD DETERMINED THAT IT WILL REDUCE TOTAL NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BOARD TO SIX FOLLOWING CARLA S. HARDY JOHN S. REILAND DEPARTURES; 09/05/2018 – Flotek 1Q EPS 0c; 23/04/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES SEES 1Q REV. $59M TO $62M; 23/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Provides First Quarter And Operational Update And Reporting Schedule; 09/05/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS $0, EST. LOSS/SHR 10C (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – Flotek Industries Names Matthew Marietta EVP of Finance & Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK: MARIETTA TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 21/03/2018 – Flotek Industries: John S. Reiland to Resign From Board on April 27; 02/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 21/03/2018 FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC – ALSO ON MARCH 15, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT JOHN S. REILAND WILL BE CONCLUDING HIS TENURE ON BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Terex Corp New Com (TEX) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 71,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 108,900 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, down from 180,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Terex Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 832,771 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00

Since May 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $961,839 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold FTK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 30.93 million shares or 3.28% less from 31.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bruce & Com Inc invested 0.42% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Fincl Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 824,733 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Ameriprise Fin holds 0% or 951,465 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 287,233 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 158,228 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) for 45,794 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) or 77,841 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated stated it has 78,600 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Live Your Vision Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) for 385 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Blackrock has invested 0% in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK). Fuller Thaler Asset Inc accumulated 729,480 shares.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 44,752 shares to 58,112 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 2,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB).