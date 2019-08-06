Terex Corporation (TEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Since Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) and Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) are part of the Farm & Construction Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terex Corporation 31 0.37 N/A 1.71 17.79 Columbus McKinnon Corporation 38 0.98 N/A 1.80 21.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Terex Corporation and Columbus McKinnon Corporation. Columbus McKinnon Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Terex Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Terex Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbus McKinnon Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) and Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terex Corporation 0.00% -0.4% -0.1% Columbus McKinnon Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

Terex Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.73 beta. Competitively, Columbus McKinnon Corporation is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Terex Corporation. Its rival Columbus McKinnon Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1 respectively. Terex Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Columbus McKinnon Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Terex Corporation and Columbus McKinnon Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Terex Corporation 1 5 1 2.14 Columbus McKinnon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Terex Corporation’s upside potential is 34.66% at a $36.29 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.1% of Terex Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.46% of Columbus McKinnon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 4.1% of Terex Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% are Columbus McKinnon Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Terex Corporation -7.25% -0.88% -5.23% 0.79% -28.34% 10.45% Columbus McKinnon Corporation -10.42% -10.33% -0.49% 8.53% -2.9% 27.54%

For the past year Terex Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Columbus McKinnon Corporation.

Summary

Columbus McKinnon Corporation beats Terex Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells lifting and material processing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brand names. The Cranes segment designs, manufactures, services, refurbishes, and markets mobile telescopic, tower, lattice boom crawler, lattice boom truck, utility equipment, and truck-mounted cranes, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Demag brand names. The MP segment designs, manufactures, and markets crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks, concrete pavers, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, and CBI brand names, as well as the Terex name in conjunction with certain historic brand names. The company also provides financing solutions to assist customers in the rental, leasing, and acquisition of its products. It serves the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, transportation, refining, energy, utility, and quarrying and mining industries. Terex Corporation was founded in 1925 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists. The company also provides alloy and carbon steel chains; alloy chains under the Herc-Alloy brand; load chains and carbon steel welded-link chains; alloy and carbon steel closed-die forged chain attachments, including hooks, shackles, Hammerloks, and master links; eye, shank, and ramshorn lifting hooks; and carbon steel forged and stamped products, such as load binders, logging tools, and other securing devices. In addition, it offers overhead steel jib and gantry cranes, and overhead aluminum light rail workstations under the CES, Abell-Howe, and Washington Equipment brands; industrial components, including mechanical and electromechanical actuators and rotary unions; and power and motion control systems, which comprise AC and DC drive systems, radio remote controls, push button pendant stations, brakes, and collision avoidance, and power delivery subsystems, as well as AC and DC digital motion control systems for underground coal mining equipment. Further, the company provides DC high-performance elevator drives, AC drives, and regenerative controls; and tire shredders. The company sells its products through its sales force and independent sales representatives under the CM, Coffing, Chester, Duff-Norton, Electromotive Systems, Enrange, IMPULSE, M-FORCE, Mondel, OmniPulse, Pfaff, Quattro, Shaw-Box, Telemotive, Unified, STB, Yale, and STAHL brands. Columbus McKinnon Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Getzville, New York.