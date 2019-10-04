TeraGo Inc. (TGO) Analysts See $-0.09 EPS; Shorts at Synlogic (SYBX) Lowered By 13.67%

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) had a decrease of 13.67% in short interest. SYBX’s SI was 1.20M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 13.67% from 1.39M shares previously. With 125,500 avg volume, 10 days are for Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s short sellers to cover SYBX’s short positions. The SI to Synlogic Inc’s float is 7.41%. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 138,598 shares traded. Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has declined 39.74% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SYBX News: 30/04/2018 – Synlogic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 18/04/2018 – SYNLOGIC DOSES FIRST SUBJECT IN PHASE 1/2A TRIAL OF SYNB1618 FOR TREATMENT OF PHENYLKETONURIA; 16/04/2018 – Synlogic Presents Preclinical Data from Synthetic Biotic Immuno-Oncology Program at the American Association for Cancer Research 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – SYNLOGIC – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS,MARKETABLE SECURITIES POSITION TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 12/03/2018 – Synlogic: Expanded Clinical Data Set From Phase 1 Study Confirms Proof of Mechanism and Supports Continued Development of SYNB1020 for Treatment of Hyperammonemia; 06/04/2018 – SYNLOGIC INC – ANTICIPATES AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $30.0 MLN BASED ON OFFERING PRICE OF $9.15 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Synlogic Announces Leadership Change; 20/03/2018 – Synlogic Extended Cash Runway Through 2019; 06/04/2018 – SYNLOGIC INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ITS TWO PLANNED PHASE 1B/2A CLINICAL TRIALS OF THROUGH COMPLETION; 10/05/2018 – SYNLOGIC INC – JOSE CARLOS GUTIÉRREZ-RAMOS RESIGNS AS SYNLOGIC’S PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MEMBER OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Analysts expect TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) to report $-0.09 EPS on November, 6.After having $-0.18 EPS previously, TeraGo Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 6,604 shares traded. TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “How Many TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019.

TeraGo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides network and voice, data center, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $165.84 million. The firm owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, Internet protocol communications network that provides Internet access and data connectivity services to businesses. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers data connectivity services that allow businesses to connect their multiple sites within a city or across the company's geographic footprint through a private virtual local area network; voice services; and a range of diverse Ethernet services over a wireless connection to customer locations.



Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company has market cap of $66.29 million.